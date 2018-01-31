Bad Sales Growth Keep Transocean (RIG) a Strong Sell at recent price of $10.99

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is ranked as a Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader metric based stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking RIG has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month. The Strong Sell recommendation for Transocean Ltd resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is well below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

The company is a member of the 12 company Contract Drilling GICS industry group, which is part of the 172 company GICS Industrial Services sector. RIG has a market value of $4.4 billion which is in the top half of its industry group RIG's Portfolio Grader score ranks 12 within the 12 companies in this industry group.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 128 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Transocean has received below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

RIG's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. RIG's grades for cash flow and return on equity are decidedly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Transocean places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges RIG's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at RIG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of RIG's shares based on the recent $10.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.