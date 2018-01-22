Bank of America (BAC) a Hold on Anemic Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Hold for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BAC has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

With a $326.3 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Major Banks, and in the top decile of sector group, Finance, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BAC puts it 23 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 548 among the 990 companies in the sector of its Finance sector, and number 2,700 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Bank of America has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average, while the scores for earnings momentum and earnings surprises worse than average. BAC's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Bank of America a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BAC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BAC currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.