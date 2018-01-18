Barrick Gold (ABX) Sales Growth Hamper Rating

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) is a constituent of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 150 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. The market value of ABX is $17.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ABX puts it 43 among the 60 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 103 among the 150 companies in the sector, and number 2,904 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ABX is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 45 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ABX has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. ABX's grade for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Barrick Gold a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ABX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of ABX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.