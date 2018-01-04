Thursday Apple Rumors: Battery Replacements May Hurt 2018 iPhone Sales

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how battery replacements could affect iPhone sales. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone Sales: A recent report claims that Apple’s battery replacement offer may hurt its 2018 iPhone sales, reports MacRumors. According to the report, which comes from Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz, the tech company may see 16 million fewer iPhone sales in 2018 thanks to the battery replacement program. The ability for customers to restore the capabilities of their smartphones with a battery replacement could act as a deterrent to them buying a new iPhone.

ARM Security: It appears some Apple devices may be affected by the recent chip bug, 9to5Mac notes. A recent security update from ARM is for Cortex-A8, Cortex-A9 and Cortex-A15 processors. These processors are found in several AAPL devices, such as its smartphones, iPods and TVs. It’s also possible that the problem is present in more devices from the tech company, but we won’t know for sure until more about the bug is discovered.

Toronto Store: Apple may be planning to open a new retail store in Toronto, reports AppleInsider. Recent rumors claim that the company is looking to open its new store in The One. This is a condominium that Foster & Partners is still building. It is located at the corner of Yonge and Bloor. The company already has four other stores in Toronto, but this new location would put it near the city’s underground tunnel system.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.