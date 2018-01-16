Cybersecurity News: Jarvis Debut Sends BlackBerry Ltd Stock Higher

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB ) stock was on its way up today following the launch of Jarvis.

Source: BlackBerry

Jarvis is BlackBerry Ltd’s answer to cybersecurity is the automotive industry. It is a “cloud-based static binary code scanning solution,” that is capable of identifying vulnerabilities in vehicles. It works in minutes to scan the code of software in vehicles, which cuts down on the need of a team of workers to do the same.

BlackBerry Ltd notes that one of the major benefits of Jarvis is the information that it will provide to OEMs. This includes giving them a look at how different software will interact. It also gives them a chance to remain ahead of possible hackers and can reduce human error.

BlackBerry Ltd says that another advantage for OEMs is Jarvis’ ability to scan current software, as well as software that is still in development. The program can also make sure that developers keep their software up to standards, such as those from the MISRA and CERT.

One of the bigger uses for BlackBerry Ltd’s Jarvis will be autonomous vehicles. Self-driving cars have to take in a lot of information at once, which requires several pieces of software. Jarvis’ ability to scan the software to make sure it works properly could be a benefit to automobile makers.

BlackBerry Ltd has already been testing Jarvis out with the help of Jaguar Land Rover. The company says that it is offering Jarvis “on a pay-as-you-go usage basis.” The company says it is able to custom-tailor the service to work for each OEMs’ needs.

BB stock was up 3% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.