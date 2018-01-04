Best Diets for 2018: U.S. News Releases Annual Ranking

The list of the best diets for 2018 has been unveiled by the U.S. News & World Report and it includes a very balanced diet at the top spot.

Number one on the list is the Mediterranean Diet, which includes plenty of good foods for you such as whole grains, vegetables, beans, nuts, olive oil, fish smaller amounts of dairy and poultry.

Tied for the no. 1 spot was the DASH Diet, which is helped to lower blood pressure through nutrients such as fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy. You should also limit foods that are high on saturated fat to have a healthy body through this diet.

“We continue to see more and more robust research suggesting its benefits for weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention and diabetes prevention and control,” says Angela Haupt, assistant managing editor of health at U.S. News & World Report.

Some of the other top contenders that came out in the higher spots from the Easy-to-Follow category include Weight Watchers, which is among the most popular plans out there and it is designed to help you lose weight.

The Flexitarian Diet was also a popular one, which is a flexible and mostly vegetarian approach to eating. The Ketogenic Diet was at the bottom this year, which is a high-protein, high-fat and low-carb approach that uses fat to fuel your body rather than carbs.