Best-in-Class Analytics for Earnings Momentum Make KB Home (KBH) a Strong Buy

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is ranked as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

With a $2.9 billion market value, KBH ranks in the top half of its industry group, Homebuilding, and in the upper half of its sector group, Consumer Durables, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 26 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 4 among the 116 companies in the sector of its Consumer Durables sector, and number 114 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Homebuilding industry group is ranked 3 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

KB Home has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. KBH's metric for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give KB Home a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KBH's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of KBH's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.