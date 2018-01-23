Best-in-Class Measures for Earnings Visibility Keep Square (SQ) a Strong Buy

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) is ranked as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. SQ has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

The company is a $16.5 billion in market value component of the Information Technology Services GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 8 among the 115 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. SQ is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 24 among the 327 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 206 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 20 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Square has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

SQ's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. SQ's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Square's fundamental scores give SQ a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view SQ's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of SQ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.