Best-in-Class Measures for Industry Group Rank Keep Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy at recent price of $43.29

The Strong Buy recommendation for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is the result of analytical scoring that is above average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive. The company's Strong Buy recommendation is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is in a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks MU as a Strong Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 10 months.

As one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector MU is a member of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of MU is $50.6 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 62 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 52 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Micron Technology has attained above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Micron Technology a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MU's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $43.29 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MU currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.