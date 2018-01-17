Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

10 Best States to Retire in 2018: Who Tops the List?

Colorado ranks at number two

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

What are the best states to retire at in 2018?

Best States to Retire
Source: Shutterstock

WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst states for retirement this year, considering a number of financial factors that affect the type of life you would have in each of these states. The publication used 41 key metrics of retirement-friendliness to analyze how well it would be to retire at each of these spots.

The team looked at affordability, health care and insurance costs and overall quality of life, and calculated a score for each state. The higher the number, the more retirement friendly each area is.

Unsurprisingly, the East coast and West coast states were not in the top 10 due to the fact that these cultural hubs have become more and more expensive to retire at over the years.

Browse through the next few slides and check out which states top the list.


Best States for Retirement #10: Arizona

Best States to Retire

  • Affordability Rank: 21
  • Quality of Life Rank: 21
  • Health Care Rank: 17
  • Total Score: 60.67

 


Best States for Retirement #9: Utah

Best States to Retire
Source: Shutterstock
  • Affordability Rank: 22
  • Quality of Life Rank: 24
  • Health Care Rank: 12
  • Total Score: 61.14

 


Best States for Retirement #8: Idaho

WalletHub
Source: Shutterstock
  • Affordability Rank: 11
  • Quality of Life Rank: 20
  • Health Care Rank: 25
  • Total Score: 61.39

 


Best States for Retirement #7: New Hampshire

Best States to Retire
Source: Shutterstock
  • Affordability Rank: 29
  • Quality of Life Rank: 14
  • Health Care Rank: 4
  • Total Score: 61.51

 


Best States for Retirement #6: Wyoming

WalletHUb
Source: Shutterstock
  • Affordability Rank: 4
  • Quality of Life Rank: 30
  • Health Care Rank: 29
  • Total Score: 61.66

 


Best States for Retirement #5: Virginia

Best States to Retire
Source: Shutterstock
  • Affordability Rank: 18
  • Quality of Life Rank: 9
  • Health Care Rank: 21
  • Total Score: 62.02

 


Best States for Retirement #4: Iowa

WalletHub
Source: Shutterstock
  • Affordability Rank: 26
  • Quality of Life Rank: 11
  • Health Care Rank: 9
  • Total Score: 62.46

 


Best States for Retirement #3: South Dakota

WalletHub
Source: Shutterstock
  • Affordability Rank: 2
  • Quality of Life Rank: 32
  • Health Care Rank: 6
  • Total Score: 65.89

 


Best States for Retirement #2: Colorado

Best States to Retire
Source: Shutterstock
  • Affordability Rank: 23
  • Quality of Life Rank: 8
  • Health Care Rank: 2
  • Total Score: 66.17

 


Best States for Retirement #1: Florida

Best States to Retire

  • Affordability Rank: 1
  • Quality of Life Rank: 5
  • Health Care Rank: 20
  • Total Score: 66.79

 

