What are the best states to retire at in 2018?

WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst states for retirement this year, considering a number of financial factors that affect the type of life you would have in each of these states. The publication used 41 key metrics of retirement-friendliness to analyze how well it would be to retire at each of these spots.

The team looked at affordability, health care and insurance costs and overall quality of life, and calculated a score for each state. The higher the number, the more retirement friendly each area is.

Unsurprisingly, the East coast and West coast states were not in the top 10 due to the fact that these cultural hubs have become more and more expensive to retire at over the years.

Best States for Retirement #10: Arizona

Affordability Rank : 21

: 21 Quality of Life Rank : 21

: 21 Health Care Rank : 17

: 17 Total Score: 60.67

Best States for Retirement #9: Utah

Affordability Rank : 22

: 22 Quality of Life Rank : 24

: 24 Health Care Rank : 12

: 12 Total Score: 61.14

Best States for Retirement #8: Idaho

Affordability Rank : 11

: 11 Quality of Life Rank : 20

: 20 Health Care Rank : 25

: 25 Total Score: 61.39

Best States for Retirement #7: New Hampshire

Affordability Rank : 29

: 29 Quality of Life Rank : 14

: 14 Health Care Rank : 4

: 4 Total Score: 61.51

Best States for Retirement #6: Wyoming

Affordability Rank : 4

: 4 Quality of Life Rank : 30

: 30 Health Care Rank : 29

: 29 Total Score: 61.66

Best States for Retirement #5: Virginia

Affordability Rank : 18

: 18 Quality of Life Rank : 9

: 9 Health Care Rank : 21

: 21 Total Score: 62.02

Best States for Retirement #4: Iowa

Affordability Rank : 26

: 26 Quality of Life Rank : 11

: 11 Health Care Rank : 9

: 9 Total Score: 62.46

Best States for Retirement #3: South Dakota

Affordability Rank : 2

: 2 Quality of Life Rank : 32

: 32 Health Care Rank : 6

: 6 Total Score: 65.89

Best States for Retirement #2: Colorado

Affordability Rank : 23

: 23 Quality of Life Rank : 8

: 8 Health Care Rank : 2

: 2 Total Score: 66.17

Best States for Retirement #1: Florida