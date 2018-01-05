5 Biggest Technology Trends 2018: What to Watch

Are you wondering what the biggest technology trends for 2018 are?
A list was amassed by Gartner, and here are the top five:
- AI Foundation: Artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way since the early days of robotics, and the new year is expected to bring with it improved decision making from the technology, as well as reimagined business models, plus enhanced customer experience.
- Intelligent Apps and Analytics: AI will also be a part of of every app, application and service over the coming years, and great leaps will be made in 2018. Such technology has the capability of revolutionizing the way we interact in the workplace, including virtual customer service assistants and advanced automation of data.
- Intelligent Things: This term refers to a branch of AI that allows technology to interact in more intelligent ways with people and surroundings. The sphere of smart home devices exists within this umbrella term in the form of AI that helps turn a regular home application into a smart home application. Intelligent things also applies to the workplace, including better farm equipment and medical devices.
- Digital Twins: When we’re talking about digital twins, we’re talking about a digital representation of a real-world entity or system, including databases that respond to changes, improving operations or adding value in the form of alphanumerical values or encrypted information that helps to represent data in the real world. Such data can help determine how a product or service can be improved.
- Cloud to the Edge: The rise of cloud seems to know no ceiling, and cloud to the edge is slated to be one of the biggest technology trends of 2018. This refers to a type of computing in which information processing and the collection and delivery of content are placed closer to the sources of this information, including connectivity information and bandwidth considerations.