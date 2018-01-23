Bioverativ’s (BIVV) Quant Score Gives it Buy

Bioverativ Inc (NULL:BIVV) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. BIVV has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector the company is a constituent of the 337 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BIVV is $6.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BIVV puts it 92 among the 337 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 81 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Bioverativ has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. BIVV's scores for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Bioverativ a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BIVV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of BIVV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

