Blackhawk Network Holdings (HAWK) a Hold on Pallid Earnings Growth

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) is a constituent of the 89 company Miscellaneous Commercial Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 156 company GICS Commercial Services sector. HAWK's market value is $2.1 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group. The ranking for HAWK by Portfolio Grader places it 42 among the 89 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 78 among the 156 companies in the sector, and number 2,250 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HAWK has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. HAWK has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The Commercial Services sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Miscellaneous Commercial Services industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Blackhawk Network Holdings has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. HAWK's grade for cash flow is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Blackhawk Network Holdings places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HAWK's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, HAWK currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.