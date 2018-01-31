Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Boeing Co (BA) Stock Flies on Q4 Earnings, Forecast

BA beat EPS and revenue estimates for Q4

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stock was flying high today following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter of the year, Boeing Co reported earnings per share of $4.80. This is a major increase over its earnings per share of $2.47 from the same time last year. It was also a boon to BA stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.89 for the period.

Boeing Co reported net income of $3.13 billion for the fourth quarter of the year. The company’s net income from the same quarter of the previous year was $1.63 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $3.03 billion, compared to $2.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

More good news for BA stock comes with its $25.37 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017. This is up from its revenue of $23.29 billion that was reported in the same period of the year prior. It also came in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $24.69 billion for the quarter.

BA stock also likely got a boost from Boeing Co’s strong guidance for the full year of 2018. The airplane maker says that it is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $13.80 to $14.00. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $11.96 in 2018.

When it comes to 2018 revenue, Boeing Co is expecting to report between $96 and $98 billion. This would have it easily beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $93.45 billion for the full year of 2018.

BA stock was up 5% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

