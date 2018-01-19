Burger King Takes on McDonald’s With Double Quarter Pound King Burger

Burger King (NYSE: QSR ) is tackling McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) head-on with its own double-quarter burger.

The half-pound chunk of meat between two buns is called the Double Quarter Pound King, and it differs from the Double Whopper as it has no lettuce, tomato or mayonnaise. It does come with two slices of cheese, according to the company, plus 60% more beef than the old King burger.

The Burger King item debuted Thursday and it includes two beef patties, sliced onions, pickles and ketchup on a toasted, sesame seed bun. It is designed to take on McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder offering, which has been selling well.

The Double Quarter Pound King includes 900 calories, as well as 54 grams of fat, which is below the Double Whopper’s 58 grams of fat, but equal in terms of calories. The item still has less calories than the Burger King Bacon King, which was 1,150 calories and 79 grams of fat.

The McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese has 770 calories, plus 45 grams of fat, while the Big Mac has 540 calories and 28 grams of fat, the company’s website says. The Double Quarter Pound King is relatively cheap at $5.39 apiece.

“We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to all the flat-top fried double quarter pound burgers out there. We’re flame grilling the competition,” Burger King said in a statement.

QSR stock fell 0.8% Friday, while MCD shares gained around 1% by mid-afternoon.