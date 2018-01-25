WATCH: Burger King Takes on Net Neutrality With Whopper Ad

Burger King, a company belonging to Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR ), is tackling Net Neutrality with a new Whopper ad.

Source: Shutterstock

The new Whopper ad from Burger King has the company charging its customers more if they want to get their burger faster. This is meant to illustrate the possibility of internet service providers charging customers more for “fast lanes” on the internet.

Burger King notes that the people buying sandwiches in the video are actual guests, but that its ridiculous pricing was only to demonstrate a point about Net Neutrality. These prices include paying up to $25 to get a Whopper as soon as possible.

Other customers in the ad that ordered Whoppers and had to wait on them were told that their food was ready, but that employees couldn’t give it to them. There’s a few obscenities and customers that appears shocked at having to wait to get their food, even though it’s already done.

The new Whopper ad from Burger King came out yesterday, Jan. 24, but has already surpassed a million views on YouTube. The video is currently sitting at roughly 1.36 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

“The repeal of Net Neutrality is a hot topic in America, but it can be very difficult to understand, the company explains in the video description. “That’s why the BURGER KING® brand created WHOPPER® Neutrality, a social experiment that explains the effects of the repeal of Net Neutrality by putting it in terms anyone can understand.”

You can check out the new Whopper ad from Burger King in the video below.

