Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Leads 4 Dividend Stocks Boosting Payouts

COG was among the notable dividend stocks raising their payouts recently

By Brian Bollinger, Simply Safe Dividends

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 25,000 points to start the new year as investors appear optimistic about improving economic growth and the tax bill that passed in late 2017. A handful of dividend stocks fueled further optimism for their shareholders with news of dividend increases.

Four notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including a large oil and gas producer, two industrial firms and a financial services provider.

Here are four dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) grew its quarterly dividend from 5-cents-per-share to 6 cents, representing a raise of 20%. The oil and gas producer will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Jan. 24 on Feb. 7. COG shares trade ex-dividend on Jan. 23.
COG Dividend Yield: 0.83%

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) increased its quarterly dividend by 21% to 58-cents-per-share from 48 cents. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 16 will receive dividends from the industrial products distributor on Jan. 30. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on Jan. 12.
MSM Dividend Yield: 2.36%

Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, raising its payment to 19-cents-per-share from 18.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 19 will receive their higher dividends on Jan. 26 from the retail and commercial bank. OZRK shares will be ex-dividend on Jan. 18.
OZRK Dividend Yield: 1.52%

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, raising its payment to 11-cents-per-share from 10 cents. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 16 will receive dividends from the agricultural and industrial equipment manufacturer on Jan. 29. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on Jan. 12.
ALG Dividend Yield: 0.39%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long MSM.

