Calpine (CPN) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) is a $5.5 billion in market value constituent of the Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers GICS industry group where the ranking for CPN by Portfolio Grader places it 8 among the 24 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. CPN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 37 among the 113 companies in the sector and number 933 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

CPN is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. CPN has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CPN has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CPN's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Calpine's fundamental scores give CPN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CPN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CPN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CPN currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.