Can you buy Girl Scout Cookies online?

Turns out you can, but it isn’t as simple as purchasing goods from any online retailer. Instead, you’ll have to make sure that one of your local Girl Scout members is actively taking part in the Digital Cookie platform.

The Digital Cookie platform was introduced during the 2014-2015 cookie selling seasons. It allows individual Girl scouts to sell cookies online to help them reach more members of their communities. These orders can be made from a website or mobile device.

Customers that order Girl Scout Cookies via the Digital Cookie platform can also have them shipped directly to their homes. This includes any location in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and “military or diplomatic locations with an APO/FPO/DPO address.”

While you can find Girl Scout Cookies through other online sellers, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ), the group discourages buying from these sources. These listings come from resellers and it’s possible that the cookies being sold are actually expired and may not be fresh.

There you go! That’s answers the question of “Can you buy Girl Scout Cookies online?” It may not be in the way that many people were expecting, but online orders are allowed and you can even have them sent straight to you home. It’s almost as if you’ll never have to actually speak with a Girl Scout to order cookies from them.

