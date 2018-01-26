Cheerless Earnings Momentum Keep Newell Brands (NWL) a Strong Sell at recent price of $24.81

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) is ranked as a Strong Sell using the metric based analytics imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. NWL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell. Newell Brands Inc's Strong Sell recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

The company is one of 14 companies within the Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 278 company GICS Producer Manufacturing sector. NWL's market value is $15.3 billion which places it in the lower half of its industry group Currently, NWL is ranked 13 among the 14 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 72 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Newell Brands has earned below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. NWL's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Newell Brands places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge NWL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of NWL's shares based on the recent $24.81 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.