Chesapeake Energy (CHK) a Sell on Adverse Earnings Growth

As one of the 186 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) is a member of the 133 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. CHK has a market value of $3.6 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 111 among the 133 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 158 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 4,030 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CHK is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CHK has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 104 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores realized by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. CHK's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Chesapeake Energy places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CHK's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of CHK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.