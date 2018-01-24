ChinaNet Online Holdings (CNET) Earnings Growth Restrict Rating

Currently, ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) has a Hold using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CNET has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is classified as a component of the 93 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 327 company GICS Technology Services sector. CNET has a market value of $0.0 billion which is in the fourth quartile relative to its peers The ranking for CNET by Portfolio Grader places it 64 among the 93 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 23 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CNET has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CNET's metric for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. These fundamental scores give ChinaNet Online Holdings a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CNET's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CNET's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of CNET's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.