ChinaNet Online Holdings (CNET) Industry Group Rank Limit Rating

Currently, ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) has a Hold using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CNET has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

With a $0.1 billion market value, the company ranks in the fourth quartile relative to its peers, Internet Software/Services, and in the bottom quarter of its sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for CNET by Portfolio Grader places it 67 among the 93 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 217 among the 327 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector, and number 2,454 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CNET has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CNET's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CNET's score for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. These fundamental scores give ChinaNet Online Holdings a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CNET's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of CNET's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.