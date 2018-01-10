Circuit City to Launch Comeback on Feb. 15

Circuit City is making a huge comeback, according to a statement by its boss.

CEO Ronny Shmoel announced on Monday at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas that Circuit City is rising from the ashes of its bankruptcy and returning as a retailer once again.

The company plans on opening kiosks, stores within stores, plus its own showrooms in the not-so-distant future. Shmoel added at CES that the company revamped its website with new features such as search by photo, virtual vignettes, augmented reality and real-time tech support through its video chat.

Circuit City is adding many other experiential features in order to enhance the user experience for its customers. The company will relaunch online next month, while its physical presence in the form of stores is coming later.

The retailer has marked Feb. 15 as its official return date as its website will be back up that day, Shmoel added. Circuit City has also tabbed Skinny IT to offer home installations for its customers. Plus, it is teaming up with Taylored Group to design experiential showrooms that will mirror its new site.

The Circuit City bankruptcy came in 2008, which was followed by a new ownership that attempted to operate the company strictly online after shuttering its last physical location in 2009. However, the company still went under as online sales weren’t enough to keep it afloat, shutting down in 2012.