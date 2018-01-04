Cisco (CSCO) a Hold on Pallid Industry Group Rank

The current recommendation of Hold for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is computed using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CSCO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

CSCO is classified as a member of the 71 company Communications Equipment GICS industry group, which is part of the 700 company GICS Information Technology sector. CSCO's market value is $189.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for CSCO by Portfolio Grader places it 30 among the 71 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Communications Equipment industry group is ranked 57 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Cisco has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CSCO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cisco a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CSCO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of CSCO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.