Cisco (CSCO) Earnings Momentum Penalize Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) a Hold. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. CSCO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is a member of the 21 company Computer Communications GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. CSCO has a market value of $204.4 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CSCO puts it 10 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 92 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cisco has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CSCO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CSCO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Cisco's fundamental scores give CSCO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CSCO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of CSCO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.