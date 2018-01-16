Citigroup (C) Earnings Momentum Hurt Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) a Hold. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking C has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company is a $203.2 billion in market value component of the Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group where the ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 16 among the 30 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. C is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 376 among the 990 companies in the sector of its Finance sector and 1,928 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Citigroup has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. C's grade for cash flow is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Citigroup's fundamental scores give C a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge C's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, C currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.