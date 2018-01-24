Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Sell on Sinking Industry Group Rank

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is one of the 150 companies in the GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector, and a constituent of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group within this sector. CLF has a market value of $2.5 billion which is in the bottom half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CLF puts it 16 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 117 among the 150 companies in the sector, and number 3,339 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks CLF as a Sell. The approach to investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. CLF has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 110 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by CLF are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CLF's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. CLF's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cleveland-Cliffs a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CLF's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CLF currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.