Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Sell on Slumping Industry Group Rank

Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is a constituent of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group, which is part of the 150 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. CLF has a market value of $2.6 billion which is in the bottom half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CLF puts it 18 among the 25 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 105 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by CLF are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. CLF's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cleveland-Cliffs a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CLF's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CLF's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CLF currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.