Coachella 2018: Lineup, Dates and Location

Coachella 2018 is looming on the horizon and the official lineup for the festival was unveiled on Wednesday.

When ? – The festival will take place later in the spring, kicking off on April 13 and running through April 15 for the first weekend. The second weekend kicks off on April 20 and lasts through April 22.

– The festival will take place later in the spring, kicking off on April 13 and running through April 15 for the first weekend. The second weekend kicks off on April 20 and lasts through April 22. Where? Indo, California has always been the location of Coachella, and the 2018 iteration of the festival will be no different.

Indo, California has always been the location of Coachella, and the 2018 iteration of the festival will be no different. Who? The star-studded lineup a year ago did not include Beyonce because of her pregnancy, but she is making up for last year by headlining this year’s event. There are plenty of other incredible artists who will be performing at the event, including Eminem, The Weeknd, SZA, Kygo, Jamiroquai, St. Vincent, the War on Drugs, Vince Staples, HAIM, Tyler the Creator, David Byrne, alt-J, Post Malone, Fleet Foxes, Odesza, Portugal the Man, Migos, A Perfect Circle, Cardi B and Miguel.

Coachella has long-been considered one of the premier music festivals in the U.S., taking place just after winter in the heart of California, making it among the most desirable locations to be in. The dry desert weather is appealing to many as the place to have a music festival as you don’t have to deal with any sort of extreme weather conditions.

