Coachella Marijuana Ban: Weed Is Legal in Cali., but NOT at Festival

A Coachella marijuana ban has been announced by the music festival’s organizers.

The weekend-long affair has a star-studded lineup that includes the likes of Beyonce, Eminem, The Weeknd, SZA, Kygo, Jamiroquai and others. However, attendees will not be able to smoke weed at the event, Coachella organizers announced today.

“Sorry bro,” the organizers wrote during the Q&A section of their website, “Marijuana or marijuana products aren’t allowed inside the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Even in 2018 and beyond. If that changes we will update this answer.”

The move came as a surprise to many due to the fact that marijuana has been legalized in the state of California for recreational purposes, giving residents and visitors the freedom to smoke on private property and have about an ounce of the plant. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

The Coachella promoter is Goldenvoice and the festival itself will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. “The promoter has a standing right to the property, and they can determine what can and cannot be brought onto the premises,” Indio police Sgt. Dan Marshall said to the Los Angeles Daily News.

It was also announced along with the legalization of weed that those who smoke cannabis in California will have to pay a high price in taxes in order to maintain the habit, regardless of whether it’s used for recreational or medicinal purposes.