Coca-Cola (KO) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is derived using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

KO is one of the 155 companies in the GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector and is a constituent of the 18 company Beverages: Non-Alcoholic GICS industry group within this sector. KO's market value is $196.7 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for KO puts it 11 among the 18 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 4 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Coca-Cola has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

KO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. KO's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Coca-Cola a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges KO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at KO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, KO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.