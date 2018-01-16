Comcast (CMCSA) a Hold on Poor Earnings Momentum

The current recommendation of Hold for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is computed using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. CMCSA has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 259 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector CMCSA is a component of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group within this sector. CMCSA's market value is $198.4 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group CMCSA's current Portfolio Grader score places it 6 among the 12 companies in this industry group.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 106 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Comcast has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CMCSA's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Comcast places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CMCSA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CMCSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CMCSA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

