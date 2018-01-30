Comcast (CMCSA) Earnings Momentum Penalize Rating

The investment rationale for Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hold recommendation is based on reasoning that considers an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average. The recommendation for CMCSA have been adversely affected by being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well below average in attractiveness. CMCSA is rated as a Hold by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a constituent of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group, which is part of the 258 company GICS Consumer Services sector. CMCSA has a market value of $200.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, CMCSA is ranked 5 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 115 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Comcast has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Comcast places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CMCSA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $41.98 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CMCSA currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.