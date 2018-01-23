Comcast (CMCSA) Sales Growth Limit Rating

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a constituent of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 258 company GICS Consumer Services sector. CMCSA has a market value of $198.6 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. CMCSA is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 7 within the 12 companies in this industry group; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 159 among the 258 companies in the sector, and number 2,899 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CMCSA has a current recommendation of Hold using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CMCSA has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 115 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Comcast has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Comcast's fundamental scores give CMCSA a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CMCSA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of CMCSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.