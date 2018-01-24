Comcast Corporation Earnings: 15 Things to Know About the Q4 Results

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Here are a few things to know about Comcast Corporation’s fourth quarter earnings report.

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at 49 cents.

This is an increase over its earnings per share of 45 cents from the same time last year.

It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 47 cents for the quarter.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $21.92 billion.

The cable company reported revenue of $21.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Analysts were looking for Comcast Corporation to report revenue of $21.82 billion for the period.

CMCSA notes that its cable business revenue was up by 3.4% during the fourth quarter of 2018.

It attributes this increase to a revenue growth from its high-speed internet, business services and video businesses.

The company also points out that customer relationships in the fourth quarter of 2017 were up by 243,000.

This brings its total customer relationship increase in 2017 to 770,000.

Net income reported in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $14.99 billion.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $2.30 billion.

Comcast Corporation reported Adjusted EBITDA of $6.75 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company’s Adjusted EBITDA from the same period of the year prior was $6.76 billion.

Comcast Corporation also increased its annual dividend during the fourth quarter by 21% to 76 cents.

CMCSA stock was down slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.