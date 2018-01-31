Corning (GLW) Earnings Momentum Penalize Rating

Being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked near average in attractiveness are factors in Corning Inc's (NYSE:GLW) Hold recommendation which may have had positive impact. Aspects of this recommendation include a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half. GLW is rated as a Hold by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metric based. GLW has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

GLW is a member of the 53 company Electronic Components GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. GLW has a market value of $29.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for GLW puts it 26 among the 53 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Components industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Corning has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GLW's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average and well above-average respectively, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GLW's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Corning a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GLW's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $32.33 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GLW currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.