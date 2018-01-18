Crude Oil Makes a Comeback

The resurgence in crude oil is part of a saga that began with the onset of the Great Recession, but it took on an intriguing twist when Saudi Arabia launched a war on America’s fracking miracle. Fast forward three years and it’s clear that American frackers won a Pyrrhic victory.

Source: Shutterstock

In late 2014, crude was changing hands around $106 a barrel. There were 1,609 oil rigs in the United States, Saudi Arabia was flushed with billions and American fracking stocks were unstoppable. But then it all changed, and as things improve the biggest threat is whether the lessons learned are remembered.

While the supply-demand dynamic of oil has a lot of mitigating factors, ultimately there has to be strong demand and evidence of weaker supply. In the United States, crude oil inventories have come down dramatically since February 2017 to the lowest level since the summer of 2015.

To keep the supply and demand in check, American producers are going to have to display discipline learned the hard way. Rebounding rig counts are holding around 742 and are well off the 1,609 we saw back in October 2014.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a transfer of power, fighting an expensive proxy war and worried about its transition from an oil-based economy. The Middle Kingdom has had to go to the public debt markets and will soon sell shares in the national oil company. And all of a sudden, the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio is beginning to surge — although it does still remain low in general.

When the Great Oil War began, Saudi Arabia was sitting on a record 279,641,000,000 Riyal (the country’s currency), but that has dwindled significantly. This might be why the new ruler arrested many of the country’s richest people, including several relatives, in attempts to fill their own government coffers.

What to Buy in the Oil Patch

Now that West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has cleared the major hurdle at $62, there isn’t a whole lot in the way of it rallying to $80. Perhaps that’s reaching, though, just like the calls in 2017 for crude to trade with a so-called two handle — meaning in the $20s per barrel.

Regardless, investors need to have exposure to this space right now, and there are three areas in particular that I am focusing more heavily on.

Quality names with strong cash flow. Companies like Exxon Mobile Corporation (NYSE: XOM Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX Companies that work in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, where extraction costs are low and there is a gold-rush-like atmosphere. Two names to consider: Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG Oversold stocks. These names have greater risk, but they could provide triple-digit returns for those of you willing to hold on through the choppiness. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK

The bottom line is this: Crude oil is the ultimate global commodity, and it’s one of the hottest areas in the market right now that we must have exposure to. I think now may be time to hold on for the ride — an old-fashioned gusher.

Curious what Wall Street insider Charles Payne really thinks? Get more behind-the-scenes insights, valuable market research and hands-on guidance including live stock recommendations from Fox Business’s rising star. Charles Payne’s Smart Talk is absolutely FREE for a limited-time only. Sign up today!