CVS Photoshopping Ban: Some Beauty Ads Won’t Be Digitally Altered

A CVS photoshopping ban is going into place on the company’ beauty ads.

CVS Health Corp’s (NYSE: CVS ) change to its beauty advertisements won’t be going into full effect until 2020. The CVS photoshopping ban isn’t actually a ban, but it is an effort that the company is undertaking to be more transparent with its customers.

The CVS photoshopping ban will specifically require images that have been digitally altered to be identifiable as such. This will be done through a watermark that will only show up on images that have not been changed digitally.

The retail company says that it will consider images for its CVS photoshopping ban if they are altered in certain ways. For example, any image that has been edited to change the model’s “shape, size, proportion, skin or eye color, wrinkles or any other individual characteristics,” will not be eligible for the watermark.

“The connection between the propagation of unrealistic body images and negative health effects, especially in girls and young women, has been established,” Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health, said in a statement. “As a purpose-led company, we strive to do our best to assure all of the messages we are sending to our customers reflect our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

The CVS photoshopping ban will start on images produced by the company in 2018. It says that the further goal is to have all images in its beauty section meeting these standards by the end of 2020.

