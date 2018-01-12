Delta Air Lines (DAL) a Hold on Anemic Sales Growth

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Airlines, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Transportation, with a market value of $39.9 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, DAL is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 75 among the 110 companies in the sector; the ranking for DAL by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 18 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position and number 2,925 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

DAL has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. DAL has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Transportation sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Airlines industry group is ranked 58 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Delta Air Lines has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

DAL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DAL's grades for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Delta Air Lines places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure DAL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, DAL currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.