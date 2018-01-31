Denbury Resources (DNR) a Hold at recent price of $2.46, on Pallid Sales Growth

Currently, Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader metric based stock evaluator. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months. The Hold recommendation for Denbury Resources Inc resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average.

DNR is a member of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is part of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. DNR has a market value of $1.0 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for DNR puts it 79 among the 134 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

DNR has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

DNR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DNR's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Denbury Resources a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures DNR's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DNR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $2.46 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, DNR currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.