Detrimental Earnings Visibility Make Transocean (RIG) a Strong Sell

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is one of 74 companies within the Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. RIG's market value is $4.2 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 67 among the 74 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 342 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 4,468 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks RIG as a Strong Sell. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. RIG has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Transocean has earned below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

RIG's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. RIG's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Transocean places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view RIG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of RIG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.