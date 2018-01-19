Detrimental Sales Growth Make Transocean (RIG) a Strong Sell

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is one of 12 companies within the Contract Drilling GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 170 company GICS Industrial Services sector. RIG has a market value of $4.8 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. The current RIG score from Portfolio grader places it 11 among the 12 companies in this industry group; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 159 among the 170 companies in the sector, and number 4,469 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

RIG has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. RIG has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 129 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Transocean has received below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. RIG's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are strikingly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Transocean places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge RIG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of RIG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.