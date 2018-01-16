Detroit Auto Show Reveals 2018: 5 Hot Cars to Watch

We have compiled five of the Detroit Auto Show reveals 2018.
The automotive Michigan event began on Saturday, January 13 and it will last through Sunday, January 28. Here are five hot cars to watch for the event:
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado: Chevrolet is celebrating 100 years of rolling out Chevy trucks with a new Silverado, which is 450 pounds lighter than its previous generation. Its bed is 7 inches wider than before and it includes LED lighting and lockable storage bins.
- 2019 Ford Ranger: With the new Ford Ranger, you have a mid-size pickup truck that hasn’t been around in the U.S. market since the 2011 model year. It includes a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, plus it’s smaller than the F-150 while being just as tough in off-road locations.
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz G Class: The specs of this vehicle include dual 12.3-inch screens and more room in its front and back. The engine is a 4.0-liter V8 with 416 horsepower, as well as a 450 pound-feet of torque to go along with a new nine-speed automatic transmission.
- Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept: The new Lexus offering is a hybrid crossover, which comes just before the company’s plans to roll out electrified versions of all its models once 2025 rolls in.
- 2019 Ram 1500: Ram is rolling out a vehicle that is made from a stronger frame, with a maximum trailer tow increased to 12,750, as well as the largest front brakes in the segment.