Diet Coke Gets Major Makeover, New Flavors

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) is making some major changes to Diet Coke.

Diet Coke is getting a makeover this year that will have it looking much different than previously. This includes the redesign of the cans for the drink, as well as some other changes. However, fans of the beverage need not worry, it will be keeping the same flavor it’s had since 1986.

The other major changes that are coming to the Diet Coke line include four new flavors. The new flavors are as follows.

Ginger Lime

Feisty Cherry

Zesty Blood Orange

Twisted Mango

The Coca-Cola Co notes that the introduction of these new flavors is an effort to draw in customers with something new and fresh for them to try. It chose the new flavors after much experimenting and testing, which included getting the opinions of 10,000 fans of Diet Coke.

“Throughout this relaunch journey, we wanted to be bold, think differently and be innovative in our approach,” Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, said in a statement. “And most importantly, we wanted to stay true to the essence of Diet Coke while recasting the brand for a new generation.”

The makeover for Diet Coke includes some new packaging changes as well. While the drink will continue to be available in all current formats, the new sleek 12-ounce cans will be sold separately. There will also be an option to purchase the new cans in a package of eight.

