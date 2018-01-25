Drooping Earnings Growth Downgrades Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Hold

The current recommendation of Hold for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) is the result of using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BBD has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

As one of the 990 companies in the GICS Finance sector BBD is a member of the 308 company Regional Banks GICS industry group within this sector. BBD has a market value of $35.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for BBD by Portfolio Grader places it 84 among the 308 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 109 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BBD has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BBD's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. BBD's scores for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. Banco Bradesco's fundamental scores give BBD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BBD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BBD currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.