Dunkin’ Donuts Says Goodbye to Artificial Dyes

Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Dunkin’ Donuts is no longer using artificial dyes in its donuts.

The change at Dunkin’ Donuts affects all of the chain’s donuts that are made in the U.S. However, it notes that customers will still be able to find plenty of donuts that have bright colors on them, even without using artificial dyes.

Dunkin’ Donuts says that the reason for the change was to allow more transparency on its menu and still deliver a high-quality product to its customers. This is part of Dunkin Brands’ plans to remove artificial dyes from all of its products by the end of the year. This plan includes items at Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins.

“Eliminating artificial dyes from our donuts is an incredible milestone moment for a fun brand whose products are synonymous with bright, colorful confections,” Tony Weisman, CMO for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., said in a statement. “After years of research and development, we are thrilled to be taking such a big step in providing guests with simpler ingredients while still delivering the delicious taste and vivid colors expected with our donuts.”

Dunkin’ Donuts’ decision to cut artificial dyes from its donuts is part of a broader movement in the U.S. that has restaurants removing artificial components from foods. Panera is a leader in this movement after cutting all artificial ingredients from its foods back in 2016. Many other restaurants have made similar changes.

DNKN stock was up slightly as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.