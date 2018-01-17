Dunkin’: 11 Things You’ll See at Dunkin’ Donuts Next-Gen Stores

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) is testing out a new Dunkin’ Donuts concept store in Quincy, Mass.

Here are a few things you’ll see at the new Dunkin’ Donuts concept store.

The company is switching focus at the new store and is looking to provide customers with several different drink options.

This includes options for single-cup brews and nitro cold brews.

There is also a new drive-thru at the store that is only for customers making mobile orders.

Employees at this new store are also wearing new uniforms to match.

The new uniforms were designed by Boston-based brand Life is Good and include new shirts and headgear.

There are also digital kiosks for customers to help speed up the ordering process.

To help customers get in and out quicker, the concept store includes a larger selection of ready-to-go items.

The store is also one of the first to ditch the Dunkin’ Donuts name.

Instead, it simplly goes by “Dunkin'” but does still include one orange and one pink “D” on the front of the store.

The overall design of the concept store has also been changed to give it a more modern look, which DNKN likely hopes will draw in more customers.

The company is planning to introduce at least 30 more stores in 2018 that follow the concepts introduced in this one.

You can follow these links to learn more about the new Dunkin’ Donuts concept store and what new locations will look like.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.