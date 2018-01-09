Dunkin’ Donuts Menu Changes List: 10% of Items Dropped

Dunkin’ Donuts — owned by Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) — announced that it would be reducing the size of its menu by 10% of its items.

The company said the move stems from its intent to streamline its offerings moving forward, shedding off items that are not as popular and may be slowing down consumers from ordering Dunkin’ Donuts favorites.

The move is happening nationwide for both food and drink items, with the restaurant’s new menu expected to start Monday in certain areas in the Northeast such as New England, but will eventually expand to the rest of the country in mid-March.

The items that are being dropped include Dunkin’ Donuts’ following offerings:

Turkey Cheddar Bacon Sandwich

Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Big N’ Toasted Breakfast Sandwich

Angus Steak & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Strawberry Banana and Tropical Mango Smoothies

Peach, Caramel, and Mocha unsweetened flavor shots

Flatbread

Other breakfast sandwiches and afternoon sandwiches will also be eliminated from the company’s menu.

All in all, the company is eliminating about 10 of its items as the company hopes to churn out a “faster, more accurate service and a more consistent consumer experience from store to store,” according to a statement by the company on Food & Wine Magazine.

Dunkin’ Donuts said earlier this year that it had already eliminated the addition of artificial dyes on all of its donuts. The company plans on removing artificial dye from all its edible products by the end of 2018.

DNKN stock fell 0.5% on Tuesday.