Earnings Growth Analytics Keep Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Sell at recent price of $18.23

Being a member of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well below average in attractiveness makes Kinder Morgan Inc's (NYSE:KMI) Strong Sell recommendation stand out even more. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive, and an analytical score that is below average. Portfolio Grader currently ranks KMI as a Strong Sell. This analytical tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. KMI has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

KMI is one of 54 companies within the Oil & Gas Pipelines GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 172 company GICS Industrial Services sector. The market value of KMI is $41.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for KMI puts it 43 among the 54 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Pipelines industry group is ranked 125 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Kinder Morgan has attained below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. KMI's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Kinder Morgan a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure KMI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of KMI's shares based on the recent $18.23 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.